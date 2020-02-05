Mitt Romney finally drew a line in the sand against Donald Trump

It would have been easy for Mitt Romney to side with his Republican counterparts and vote to acquit President Donald Trump for the two impeachment proceedings against him.

Sure, it would have earned him the rejection of liberals on Twitter. And a few comments might condemn him. But an acquittal vote would have minimal actual political ramifications for Romney.

It is all the more remarkable that on Wednesday afternoon Romney announced in a stirring and emotional speech in the Senate that he would break with his party and vote for Trump’s conviction for abuse of power – a truly breathtaking moment in a process in which The Final Result (a Trump’s acquittal) has long been known.

Romney admitted that he had deliberately chosen the more difficult route than he did. As he put it:

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will vigorously disapprove of my decision, and in some areas I am vehemently denounced. I am sure that the President and his supporters will hear abuse. Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences, except out of the inevitable belief that my oath before God has required me to do so? “

He’s right. Politically, this may be the wrong decision for him – even though he won’t be available for another term until 2024 and Utah, although quite conservative, isn’t exactly Trump country.

“Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the decision of the Utah Senator. “He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he is joining them now. He is now officially a member of the Resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.” The Republican National Committee gave reporters a press release saying: ” Mitt Romney turns his back on Utah. ”(Reminder: Romney was the Republican presidential candidate in 2012.)

Many of Romney’s colleagues – obviously concerned about the president’s anger and his always loyal, never questioning basis – found increasingly difficult to explain ways to justify their decision to avoid the political consequences of voting to dismiss the president.

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander said Trump had acted inappropriately but that his behavior was not punishable at the end of the day. The same goes for Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski. Susan Collins, Maine Senator who voted with Romney to call witnesses, made the bizarre claim that “the president has learned from this case” and that Trump “will be much more careful in the future.”

Within a few hours of being asked for Collins’ comments, Trump repeated that his call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019 was “perfect” – making it clear that he had learned absolutely nothing from the impeachment process.

Romney took a different path and made it clear in his speech that it was about doing what he thought was morally right and not politically right. These lines from his speech on Wednesday make this point powerful:

“Many demand that they say” I stand by the team “in their words. I can assure you that this thought has bothered me a lot. I support a lot of what the President has done. I take part in 80% of the cases But my promise to God to apply impartial justice required me to put my personal feelings and prejudices aside, and if I ignored the evidence presented and disregarded my oath and constitutional demands for a partisan end, I fear , expose my character to the accusation of history and my own criticism. “

There are things that are more important, Romney told his party, than political calculation or the personality cult that Trump has built over the past 3+ years. There are decisions that go beyond the zero-sum game of politics. There are voices that are remembered in history. And that’s one of those voices.

To put it bluntly: Romney will not lead an uprising against Trump – in this impeachment decision or more generally. He will be the only Republican senator to vote for Trump’s conviction in one of the impeachment proceedings. Romney will face the disapproval of the President and his henchmen alone.

All the more remarkable is what he did. He knew what it would mean to condemn Trump – for him, his family, and his political future. And he did it anyway.

“I’m a deeply religious person,” said Romney, choking as he tried to get the words out. “I take an oath to God that is extremely logical. I knew from the start that it would be the most difficult decision to judge the president, the leader of my own party. I was not wrong. “

No, he wasn’t.