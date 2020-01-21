Mitski has been silent lately, but not since.



In the past few months, the independent star has gone dark on social media, ended her endless touring schedule, and has given no indication as to when (or if) her next project will emerge.

With the single “Cop Car”, she came back on the air with a vengeance. It looks like it has been bottling up for months, and now they’re forcing their way in the form of screaming guitars and rumbling comments.

The key

Mitski has actually been playing “Cop Car” for years, but it’s his first official release. It is also the latest installment in the soundtrack to the horror film The Turning, an adaptation of Floria Sigismondi from The Turn of the Screw. So far, the soundtrack has starred Courtney Love, Soccer Mommy, Kali Uchis, Vagabon, Warpaint, girl in red, Kim Gordon, Cherry Glazerr, Les Aubreys and other big independent names.

Soundtrack producer Lawrence Rothman specifically contacted Mitski for the feature film. “There is a climactic scene where Kate’s mind starts to unravel while she was in her car and we needed a cinematic song influenced by the grunge that darkens the scene,” he said. he declares. “I contacted Mitski to see if she wanted to get involved as Floria and I had a feeling that she would deliver a song based on the guitar but cinematic. ‘Cop Car’ went above and beyond what we imagined and we were delighted when she sent it to us! “

“Cop Car” definitely sounds like a fraying mind. “I will never die,” repeats Mitski at the climax of the song, before concluding, “I have preemptively blocked all exits. So I’m going to burn in this movie theater.” It’s a meteoric excavation of trauma or loss or a ruptured or twisted combination of the three.

The Turning and its soundtrack will debut this Friday, January 24.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGS36AeBEBc (/ integrated)

www.youtube.com

.