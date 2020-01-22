Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell appears to be testing how manipulated impeachment proceedings will be on his republican caucus.

In the face of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, McConnell was tasked on Tuesday night with enforcing the impeachment rules against President Donald Trump that would allow Republicans to acquit the President without hearing witnesses and the White House (or that Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Bureau), or taking into account evidence submitted to indictment after Parliament’s decision.

The course of the process has not yet been fully clarified. The impeachment provisions, which are expected to be adopted late Tuesday evening, give senators the opportunity to vote on whether witnesses should be summoned later – after up to three days in which the Democratic House impeachment officers and three days in which Trump’s defense team has acted against them. But the process designed by McConnell, who is up for re-election in Trump-friendly Kentucky this year, will give the GOP leader scope to fend off testimony that could prove harmful to the president and his party.

Democrats mocked McConnell’s rules to help Trump hide his behavior. Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer made a number of amendments on Tuesday that would change the rules and allow witnesses and documents to be presented immediately. “This is a commitment that we have to the constitution to outline what would be a fair trial not to go with a cover-up and a pseudo-trial,” said Schumer in the Senate. Republicans rejected amendments to the White Line, State Department, and OMB documents on the party line and were ready to do so for witnesses such as the incumbent White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

McConnell’s rules state that the President’s attorneys and the House impeachers, not the Senators, can summon witnesses later in the process. If the Senate agrees, the witnesses are “first dismissed and the Senate, once deposited, decides which witnesses to testify in accordance with the impeachment regulations.” This means that the Senate has multiple votes. It could vote to hear from one of the witnesses the Democrats said should be summoned: John Bolton, the former national security adviser; Mulvaney; Michael Duffy, an OMB officer dealing with national security issues; and Robert Blair, a top Mulvaney advisor. But – and this is vitally important – if these officials disclose harmful information about Trump in private statements, the Republicans could still vote to prevent them from publicly testifying.

The multiple votes give McConnell several ways to block witnesses. Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to force testimony or to summon documents. (Sens. Mitt Romney from Utah, Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee are most often cited as potential cross-border commuters, but they are not the only GOP senators who could oppose their party.) McConnell’s second vote has a better chance of winning against one or more of these senators. A senator could bow to the pressure of the population or try to burn his legacy by joining the Democrats in an initial vote, but then voting to block actual public witness statements based on the White House’s allegations of national security concerns or based on a demand for executive privilege.

The procedural rules also give Republicans the opportunity to avoid revelations that came after Parliament was charged with Trump. This includes the Government Accountability Office’s finding that Trump violated the law by withholding Ukrainian aid that Congress had already approved, as well as sensational evidence that Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani , recently handed over to the house after a federal court order.

McConnell showed some flexibility on Tuesday. After an afternoon caucus meeting, the Republican leader amended a procedural proposal he published on Sunday. In the new version, the requirement was removed that impeachment authorities and Trump’s lawyers were required to present their defense within two days. This provision could have postponed the procedure after midnight, but it ended on Saturday. (He now extended the timeframe to three days.) McConnell also dropped a provision that would have made it impossible for the House to place material it had gathered during his impeachment investigation into the evidence of the Senate without voting. (The amended text still allows Trump’s lawyers to object to the addition of evidence to the file by describing statements as “hearsay” or for any other reason.) Senator Collins facing a tough reelection campaign this fall , said on Tuesday to push McConnell to optimize its resolution.

Trump’s lawyers attacked the impeachment process as unconstitutional and unfair, but did not substantially dispute the facts of the Democrat case against Trump. Instead, the lawyers claim to reflect Trump’s personal statements that his behavior is unassailable.

Republican Senate officials set the course on Tuesday to support this argument with limited control. McConnell’s adaptation to the rules shows that he can still be influenced by public pressure. But the majority leader seems to be leaning in Trump’s favor as far as the GOP senators and American voters allow.