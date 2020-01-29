Mitch McConnell has no votes to block witnesses of political trial | The independent
Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t have the necessary votes to block attempts to present new witnesses at Donald Trump’s political trial, according to reports.
Republicans have a majority of 53 seats in the Senate and cannot afford more than three votes to separate themselves from attempts by the Senate Majority Leader to end the trial.
The president’s legal advisor delivered his final arguments on Tuesday.
Download the new Independent Premium application
Share the full story, not just the headlines
download now
More continues …
Only the best news in your inbox
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Do you want to bookmark your favorite articles and stories to read or consult later? Start your independent Premium subscription today.
.