Mitch McConnell has no votes to block witnesses of political trial | The independent

Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t have the necessary votes to block attempts to present new witnesses at Donald Trump’s political trial, according to reports.

Republicans have a majority of 53 seats in the Senate and cannot afford more than three votes to separate themselves from attempts by the Senate Majority Leader to end the trial.

The president’s legal advisor delivered his final arguments on Tuesday.

