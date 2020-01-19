Mistakes lead to huge water bills in Florida - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

OPA-LOCKA, Florida (AP) – A mistake by Miami-Dade County’s utilities this month has resulted in high water bills for many property owners in the city of Opa-locka, South Florida.

The Miami Herald reports that some residents have had their water turned off because the owners have not paid the bills.

In an apartment complex with 112 residential units, monthly water bills between two buildings in January rose from around $ 2,000 in November and December to $ 135,000.

The owners of the apartment complex filed a lawsuit against the city and the district on Friday. They said officials have threatened to shut down their water if they fail to pay the massive bill, “which is putting the health and safety of hundreds of residents at risk.”

Officials say the apartment complex has a few weeks before their water is turned off. She said customers should contact the county to work out payment plans and not necessarily pay all bills at once.

A long history of misconduct in the city’s water system has generated mistrust among residents and owners. In 2016, Opa-locka relinquished control of the billing system due to reports of rampant corruption and congestion, including employees who sent residents out for cash and no bills for politically connected customers. Since then, seven people have pleaded guilty to a FBI bribery plan.

The city’s water accounts were transferred to the county within two years and faulty meters were replaced. According to a contract between them, Grandpa-locka pays millions of dollars in debt for water he bought from the county.

