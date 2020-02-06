Missouri State Rep introduces new anti-choice bill

Image: Getty

Mike Moon, a republican state representative from Missouri who you might remember from the moment he decapitated a chicken on a live video on Facebook to announce an anti-abortion bill, is back on his nonsense. According to The Guardian, Moon has introduced a new law called the Right to Due Process Act, which “redefines a fertilized egg as a person with all constitutional rights of another citizen” and requires police officers to “uphold the Missouri Constitution” appropriate process clause , with each abortion being treated as a murder with no exceptions for incest, rape or “women who have pregnancies that are not viable and potentially fatal.”

Another idiotic state representative, Ben Baker, said that maintaining this bill would require thoughtful “consideration”:

“The most important thing for me is understanding again – if it’s a life and we believe it’s a life, then it should have rights, just like the rest of us. But how we handle that line from where we would handle that situation forcefully – I think we have to take many things into account. “

The good news is that Moon is full of it and so far his bills have not been accepted, according to M’Evie Mead, the policy director and organization for Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri. “The accounts of the Moon representative rarely receive hearings and rarely get the full score. His desire in this debate is focused on getting a lot of attention,” she said.

Missouri’s relationship with abortion and women’s health rights has been precarious at best. In October, the Missouri State Health Director admitted that he was tracking Planned Parenthood menstrual patients to supposedly “identify patients who had undergone failed abortions.” In fact, there is only one abortion provider in Missouri, Planned Parenthood in St. Louis. According to Reuters, the Ministry of Health refused to renew the clinic’s license last year, which has since been sued by Planned Parenthood. If it closes, Missouri becomes the only US state without legal abortion services, despite the fact that Roe v. Wade is still in force … for now.

