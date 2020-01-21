Missouri Mother Sentenced to Probation after Kidnapping a Boy for Six Months | news

BOURBON, MO (KMOV / Meredith) – A 6-year-old boy who has been missing in Bourbon, Missouri since August 2018, was found safe in an attic in Laclede County, Missouri.

Braedence Jones had been missing since August 3rd, which resulted in an alert for people at risk being issued to him.

6 year old Braedence Jones

The advisory was canceled on January 8 when officials from Camden County received a warrant for a house on Highway N and found Jones.

A task force and other agencies were hoping for months to find a clue that would help them find the missing boy who was discovered in the city of Stoutland and Laclede County.

41-year-old Woodrow Allen Ziegler (right) and 30-year-old Aubrey Susan Sky Ferguson (left).

When the search warrant was executed, Jones and his mother Aubrey Ferguson were found in an attic that had been nailed up and hidden. Ferguson had no custody of Jones, and the boy was missing after visiting him.

Jones’ father Ryan submitted the missing person’s report.

Ferguson and her friend Woodrow Allen Ziegler were arrested and accused of holding the boy in the crawling room.

According to the Camden County sheriff’s office, Jones was in the attic with a board nailed over the entrance and furniture stacked in front of him.

Aubrey Ferguson is accused of kidnapping children.

Police confirm that Braedence is back with his biological father, who has custody.

Woodrow Ziegler

In January 2020, Ferguson was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping. Zeigler has been accused of hindering the prosecution and has a trial date in May.

