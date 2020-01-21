Mississippi You get 12 years in prison for having a cell phone

Getty Creative Images

A Mississippi man was taken into police custody in 2017 for an offense. More than two years later, he remains behind bars because he was in possession of his cell phone after being booked in a district prison. According to NBC News, the prison’s failure to confiscate his device costs a man 12 years of his life.

It turned out that 39-year-old Willie Nash was in possession of a cell phone after asking a security guard to charge him. The married triple father used the device to communicate with his wife, and court documents show that Nash willingly handed the device over. Although his actions suggest that he was unaware of the Mississippi law prohibiting the use of cell phones while in detention, a jury found Nash guilty of non-violent crime, which could result in up to 15 years in prison.

Willie Nash is now serving 12 years in a Mississippi prison.

Nash, who had previously been convicted of burglary, appealed his verdict, saying that punishing more than a decade behind bars is not a crime. Mississippi Supreme Court judges charged the case earlier this month. Although they had decided to keep the decision of the lower courts, at least one judge Nash agreed.

“It seems problematic to let someone go to prison with a cell phone and then accuse them of doing this,” Judge Leslie D. King said in his opinion. “His crime was victimless, and the facts of the case suggest that his crime was accidental and was likely due to a failure in the booking process.”

King also said the verdict showed a failure of the criminal justice system.

Nash is expected to be released from prison in February 2029.

TOPICS: News Criminal Justice Reform Criminal Justice Mississippi Willi Nash