Mississippi Official has reportedly stolen money from poor people to send a professional wrestler to Rehab

Image: APBig Time Small-Time DicksWelcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column in The Slot that explores local politicians, small city scandals and everything else that makes life miserable at a local level.

I have to admit that there was some screeching when I drew the short straw for this blog, because I am from Louisiana with a large number of family members from Yazoo City, Mississippi. If that heritage has taught me anything, it is that you cannot eat fried catfish without pickled green tomatoes. But if it has taught me a second thing, it is that all politicians steal.

Edwin Edwards, Huey Long, etc. The legendary history of embezzlement as a form of employment goes on in the Gulf states. However, the stolen money generally goes to debauchery, not to recovery, so this news item in which the former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services reportedly spent stolen money to send a former professional wrestler to rehab was a new one for me, a person who thought I had seen it all.

John Davis, who worked for nearly 30 years for the Mississippi DHS, is accused of making fake invoices with money earmarked for poor families to pay a former professional wrestler named Brett DiBiase to give lessons on drug abuse. In reality, DiBiase reportedly used the money to go to a very expensive drug rehabilitation center in Malibu, California. According to the authorities, the lessons never happened.

Auditor Shad White says the scheme included much more than just the rehab payments and also millions of dollars that were transferred from the Temporary Aid Fund to Needy Families through the DHS and to the Mississippi Community Education Center led by Nancy New and her son Zach New. The news is said to have used non-profit money for their private companies and personal expenses. Oh well, rich families consider themselves both more needy and more deserving than poor families. That sounds more like home.

