Missing Indian mother-daughter found safe and sound in UK

PTI

Last updated: February 12, 2020, 9:19 PM IST

London: A mother and daughter of Indian descent who were missing in the city of Leicester were found safe and sound, a British police reported on Wednesday.

The police had previously made a call to track them down. The Leicestershire police thanked the public for their help during the investigation launched Tuesday.

“They were found safe and good today. Officers thank everyone who helped with their questions and shared the profession,” said a statement from the Leicestershire police.

Earlier, the police said they were concerned about the well-being of 34-year-old Komal Karaji, who boarded a taxi from her home in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon and traveled to Leicester train station. It is believed that she then boarded a train to Birmingham with her seven-year-old daughter Amaya Goraniya.

