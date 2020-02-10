Missing excavators miraculously reappear

Approximately hundreds of missing diggers reported missing have miraculously found their way to the collection point.

Ghanareport.com states that the excavators appear after six people have been arrested in connection with the missing excavators.

The excavators reached the collection point after the police investigated the case.

News flooded the network last week after the Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, announced the missing excavators in an interview.

John-Peter Amewu announced that around 500 excavators were missing on site. However, Prof. Frimpong Boateng rejected this in an interview as “well under 500 excavators”. However, he failed to give the actual number.

The search was made to find and search for the missing excavators, while people responsible for the disappearance of the heavy equipment were arrested and prosecuted.

Source: www.ghgossip