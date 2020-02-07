“Missing”: Cong questions Akhilesh’s silence on police action against protesters against CAA in Azamgarh

Lucknow Following the recent action by the Azamgarh district administration against the anti-CAA protesters, the district unit of the minority cell of the Congress has hung up posters of the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is also a member of the Azamgarh parliament. The posters have spread the places from Musafirkhana to Collectrate, questioning the silence of the SP’s head about action against protesters, including women.

The missing posters show a picture of Yadav with a black tape on his mouth that questions his silence about the action against those protesting against the amended citizenship law and the proposed national register of citizens (NRC). “Why is Akhilesh Yadav silent about action against Muslim women? He has been missing from Azamgarh since the Lok Sabha Polls in 2019, “the posters read.

However, the former UP Prime Minister had condemned the police action against female protesters in Azamgarh and even announced a commission to investigate the entire incident.

On Wednesday, the Azamgarh police had arrested 19 people from the Jauhar Park protest site in the Bilariyaganj area of ​​the city. They were accused of serious allegations, including incitement. The police claimed that they were conspiring conspiracies in the city. According to reports, the police had resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, with some female demonstrators being injured.

SHO Bilariyaganj, Manoj Kumar Singh, who spoke to the media about this, said: “Some tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd when they started pelting stones at the police. There was no lathi charge against the protesters. Those injured are due to shedding stones on the part of the demonstrator. ”

An FIR was filed at the Bilariyaganj police station against the 35 identified and hundreds of unidentified protesters under sections 124-A, 147, 153-A, 504, 307, 120-B and CLA Act. A reward of 25,000 rupees has also been announced for three people accused of riots.

On the contrary, the protesters had claimed that it was the police who started firing stones and then resorted to lathi charges against the boys and men who were present on site. According to information, a woman had sustained head injury, but was declared out of danger by the doctors.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.