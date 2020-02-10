Miss J Alexander responds to Jameela Jamil after appearing as Queer

The timing of Jameela Jamil‘s hatching seems to have raised a pair of eyebrows – including a perfectly manicured pair that goes with it Miss J Alexander.

The star of ‘The Good Place’ was confronted with an online reaction online after he was quoted as a judge in the upcoming ballroom-vogue competition series ‘Legendary’ by HBO – a role that, according to some, should not have been played by someone outside the LGBTQ + community and, more specifically, the ballroom community.

Many on social media doubted Jamil’s place, given the Black / LGBTQ roots of ball culture – especially as she is a champion of the underrepresented – who is driving the actress to reveal on Twitter that she has identified herself as a stranger.

“What did she come out of?” asked a skeptical Miss J when he heard the news before he walked away in fake disbelief. “Why can’t we just be gay and be ready?”

He then spoke directly to her: “Girl, Miss J said: stop it. Be you, do you, and then I will love you more.”

In a Twitter message titled “Twitter is cheeky,” Jameela, who will judge alongside “Pose” star Dashaun Wesley and Megan Thee Stallion, came out and explained why she had not done that before.

“This is why I never officially came out as a queer. I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, because it is not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I always answered honestly or ever asked straight on Twitter, “she wrote.

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

“But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, about something that caused me a lot of confusion, anxiety and unrest when I was a child. I didn’t come openly with anyone from a family.”

“It is also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially if you are already a brown woman in her thirties. This is definitely not how I wanted to get out.”

“I know that the eccentric does not qualify me as a ballroom. But I have privilege and power and a large following to bring this show (just like the absolutely iconic Megan Tea Stallion) and it is wonderful participants and ballroom hosts.

“Sometimes people with more power are needed to get a show off the ground so that we can raise marginalized stars that deserve attention and give them a chance.”

She added: “I am only a leading judge for my 11 years of hosting experience, completely impartial, a newcomer to the ballroom (as many of the public will be) and therefore a window for people who are just now discovering it, and for a long time being an ally of the lgbtq community. “

She continued, “It’s hard to be asked to be patient all the time after waiting so long for what you want. I know that. South Asian stories are almost never told without white stars.”

“But I hope you don’t have a couple of castings designed to get the show off the ground, you stop supporting Ballroom’s talent in this show. They’re really great and I’m really honored to work with them.”

Lol .. I applied for this performance. Being the mother of a home for almost a decade, it’s kind of blowing when ppl gets the gig without a connection to our culture. This is not a shadow towards Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If anything, I ask the decision makers https://t.co/kJleDihn02

– Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) 4 February 2020

I don’t have an audition to be a housemother … I’m one. I still remember the convo well. It was a convo to be a host / producer. At least, that’s what my manager was working at the time. I never heard anything back. I send you love too. But I will always speak my truth.

– Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) 5 February 2020

Another who questioned the casting – although it clearly stated that she did not shadow Jameela – was “Transparent” star Trace Lysette, who is heavily involved in the ballroom scene, and who even claimed to be “interviewed for this performance” – without success.

“Being the mother of a home for almost a decade is the kind of blowing when ppl gets connected without connecting to our culture,” she wrote. “This is not a shadow of Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If I doubt anything, then the decision makers.”

In an answer, Jameela contested an earlier report that said she was MCing, claiming that she was just a judge, before claiming that Trace had auditioned for another role as a housewife (senior members of intentional communities in the scene); but Trace doubled down and insisted that they play the same role.

Yesterday @hbomax was pleased to announce the involvement of Dashaun and Jameela in the LEGENDARY series. For clarity, Dashaun is the MC / Commentator of the series, and Jameela leads Leiomy alongside Leiomy, Law and Megan.

– HBO Max PR (@HBOMaxPR) 5 February 2020

