Singer, songwriter and animal lover Miranda Lambert is returning unwanted dogs again, releasing more than $ 160,000 equivalent to Rs 1. Approximately Rs 15 million in subsidies for animal shelters in the United States.

Miranda and her mother, Bev Lambert, are delivering the cash to needy volunteers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Miranda Lambert goes out to support animal shelters in the United States, donates more than 1 million rupees

Cash will benefit a shelter in each state.

“We both feel such a deep connection with animals and we have so much compassion for those who need us most. Mutts Across America allows us to reward hard-working shelters and “kick” their lucky mutts, “Miranda said.

He added: “Our great message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they are not in the market for a new dog or cat, to volunteer in their local rescue.”

The Lamberts, which also oversee 15 shelters, co-founded MuttNation in 2009, and since then organized adoption campaigns in Nashville, Tennessee and helped displaced animals during natural disasters.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!