Miramar police seek help from the public in finding a street racer involved in a fatal crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for help from the public in finding more information about a deadly crash-and-run crash that took place late last month.

According to the authorities, Margaret Chance, 61, drove a white SUV on January 28 when two cars driving over State Road 7 approached her.

Police said a black Cadillac CTS hit the passenger side of her vehicle while the other driver quickly made a U-turn and drove away.

A black Cadillac CTS sustains considerable damage in the event of a fatal crash in Miramar. (Miramar Police Department)

Two people on the sidewalk were walking to help, but Chance would later die in a hospital from her injuries.

Chance was also a mother of five and a grandmother of five.

She was apparently just at work and on her way home at the time of the crash, and now her family is absolutely destroyed.

“From the day I was born, I was right next to her – we came all the way from Jamaica here, we lived together, we do everything together,” said the victim’s sister, Annette Chance. “I don’t know how I will survive without her. Although I am an adult myself, she is part of me and part of me has disappeared.”

The Cadillac driver has not been arrested or charged, but police say they are building their case against him.

Car parts scatter the road after a fatal crash in Miramar. (Miramar Police Department)

But they do need some help.

They are currently looking for the driver of the other car, as well as the good Samaritans who tried to help.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

