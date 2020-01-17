Minnesota’s “Teacher of the Year” knelt during Monday’s national anthem, College College Championship game, on January 13th.

The Hill reports that Kelly Holstine Together with other honored teachers, he made a knee on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field.

“I just decided it was right to make a very respectful protest,” Holstine told The Hill. “It is really Martin Luther King Jr. who says it best:” No one is free until we are all free. “

To stand in the field with them Donald Trump, Reports The Hill.

“Awarded National Teacher of the Year at the NCAA Champ FB Game. Given the platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people, ”she tweeted. “Like many others, I respectfully knelt down during Nat’l Anthem because” No one is free until we are all free “(MLK). #Imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ”

Awarded National Teacher of the Year at the NCAA Champ FB Game. A given platform to work for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many others, I respectfully knelt down at Nat’l Anthem because “Nobody is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn

– Kelly D. Holstine (she / she) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020

According to The Hill, Holstine’s protest began earlier this year when she did not attend the White House ceremony, which honored the teachers of the year award in April.

“I think the current environment that is created and has been created during his tenure definitely adds to my feeling of wanting to support people who are not supported,” she told The Hill. “I really feel that our country is not serving the needs of all of its people. At the moment, so many people are not being given the respect and rights they deserve.”

Holstine told The Hill that she decided to kneel after finding out that Trump would be in the field and after consulting with other educators and her wife.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to have a vote, and I can take a little moment, a respectful moment of protest, to exercise my First Amendment rights and to stand up for my students, vulnerable adults, and for people who are not being treated the way they should be, ”she said to The Hill. “It feels like my responsibility to do that.”

BET asked Holstine for a comment.

