Sacramento Kings (16-29, 13th in the Western Conference) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (15-31, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Sacramento in an effort to stop its six-game home skid.

The Timberwolves are 7-22 in Western Conference games. Minnesota was fourth in the Western Conference, bouncing back with 46.1 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.8 boards.

The Kings went 11-16 against the Western Conference opponents. Sacramento lost 109.8 points to its opponents and was 3.2 points faster per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 105-104 in the last game on December 26. Gorgui Dieng led Minnesota with 21 points and Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns leads the Timberwolves with 27 points per game and an average of 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Andrew Wiggins has an average of 18.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent in the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Deon Aaron Fox leads the Kings with an average of 19.1 points and adds 4.3 rebounds. Nemanja Bjelica shoots 52.8 percent and has averaged 15.5 points in the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 interceptions and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% on the field . Their opponents averaged 116.8 points on 49.2% of the shots.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 44 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 interceptions and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% on the field. Their opponents have an average of 113.5 points on 46.9% of shots.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (left knee), Jake Layman: outside (toe).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: outside (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).

