Ministry of Justice will recommend lighter sentence for Roger Stone After Trump Tweet – Mother Jones

In a tweet Tuesday at 1:48 am, President Donald Trump blamed federal prosecutors for a judge sentencing Trump’s years of political adviser Roger Stone to seven to nine years in prison. Within a few hours, sources from the Ministry of Justice indicated that prosecutors would change course and instead propose a shorter prison sentence for Stone, according to various news sources.

The senior leadership of the Justice Department now believes that the initial recommendation was excessive and disproportionate to Stone’s crimes, Bloomberg reported, citing an unnamed officer.

“The department was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation,” a senior DOJ official told ABC News. “This was not what the department was told and the department thinks the recommendation was extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Stone’s violations and the department will clarify its position to the court later today.” Alleged DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec “without providing evidence” “That the decision to change the sentencing recommendation was made prior to Trump’s tweet, ABC said. Kupec did not respond to questions from Mother Jones.

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. Can not allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 February 2020

In November, a jury in Washington, DC, found Stone guilty of five points for making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and tampering with witnesses. These crimes related to statements Stone made in 2017 and 2018 as he attempted to hide his efforts – undertaken during the 2016 campaign – to gather information about Wikileaks’ plans to release hacked Democratic emails.

Prosecutors said in a conviction memo that Stone deserves a heavy sentence, partly because his crimes prevented an investigation by the House Intelligence Committee into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. “Against this background, Stone’s crimes – his obstruction, lies and tampering with witnesses – must be assessed,” the memo says.

Trump’s tweet may also indicate his intention to grant Stone pardon.

Stone has previously argued for a Trump pardon. On the last day of Stone’s trial, Alex Jones, the extreme right-wing conspiracy theorist, read a message on his Infowars that Stone apparently had sent to Jones. “I call on the president to forgive me because this would be an action that would show these corrupt courts that they can’t get away with prosecuting people for their freedom of speech or for the crime of getting the president elected,” Stone said , according to Jones. Prosecutors cited this message in their conviction memo and argued that it was the result of breaking a court order.

Trump has a considerable personal interest in the fate of Stone. The men have known each other for decades and Stone worked for the Trump campaign in 2015 before being pushed out under disputed circumstances.

But more importantly, Stone may be able to shed light on claims that Trump has made to Special Counsel Robert Mueller – claims that, as we now know, were probably incorrect. In written responses at Mueller’s office, Trump said, “I can’t remember discussing WikiLeaks with (Stone), nor do I remember knowing that Mr. Stone discussed WikiLeaks with people who are part of my campaign.” show that Stone had communicated directly with Trump about WikiLeaks during the campaign. Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign assistant who worked with Mueller’s office, testified that on 31 July 2016 he heard Trump talking to Stone on the phone, apparently about WikiLeaks’ plans to release Democratic emails. After that phone call – nine days after WikiLeaks had dumped tens of thousands of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee on the internet – Trump said more information would be available, Gates told the court.

There is no chance the Justice Department will sue Trump while he remains in office for lying to Mueller. And chances are that prosecutors go after Trump for an alleged memory loss, however incredible, after he has left office. But house democrats have indicated that they are interested in whether Trump has misled Mueller. House adviser Douglas Letter said in a November hearing that congressional democrats wanted to collect large judging material collected by Mueller and that the Justice Department refused to hand over to the congress, partly to assess whether Trump had lied to the special counselor. “Was the president not truthful in his answers to the Mueller investigation?”, The letter asked in a hearing before the US Court of Appeal for the District of Columbia.

Prior to his indictment, Stone promised he would not cooperate with Trump, a vow praising the president, who praised Stone for his “guts.” So far, Stone has kept that promise. Democrats’ interest in the case shows why Trump may want to help his old consigliere.