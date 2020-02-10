Ministry of Justice launches legal attacks on sanctuary cities

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the effects in Arizona

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) – The U.S. Department of Justice filed a series of civil lawsuits against judges on Monday asking them to overturn local policies to protect illegal immigrants.

Attorney General William Barr announced the move during a speech to the National Sheriff’s Association.

“When we talk about protected area cities, we are talking about guidelines that allow criminal foreigners to flee,” said Barr.

“Its express purpose is to protect foreigners who have already been arrested by local law enforcement agencies for other crimes. That is neither lawful nor reasonable. ”

Barr warns state and city officials against being prosecuted for harboring illegal immigrants if they do not change their conservation policy.

A lawsuit is filed against California. Detention centers for immigration and customs officials (ICE) are effectively banned nationwide.

Another suit is aimed at King County, Washington. The district government last year banned ICE that flew inmates to or from Boeing Field in Seattle.

A third lawsuit puts New Jersey in its crosshairs. Their state policies restrict cooperation with the homeland security authority for immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Arizona State Attorney, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE, as well as state and local law enforcement agencies will meet to discuss how the announcement will affect Arizona.

