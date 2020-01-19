The ministry has also launched another campaign on budget and delivery promises labeled ‘Hamara Bharosa’.



Updated:January 19, 2020, 7:33 PM IST

File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: In its effort to demystify the budget for the common man, the Ministry of Finance will begin a campaign on social networks starting January 22.

Through the ‘#ArthShastri’ campaign, the ministry would explain several economic terms through interesting animated videos to help the common man and the students understand the budget exercise in a simple way, an official said.

The ministry also carried out this exercise before the Budget last year, the official added.

“Curious student Arth unpacks his question box in Prof. Shastri’s class. Let’s see how Dr. Shastri addresses his difficult questions with his insight. Tune in to this space to join classes starting January 22 at 11 am . #ArthShastri, “tweeted the ministry said.

The ministry has also launched another campaign on budget and delivery promises labeled ‘Hamara Bharosa’.

This campaign on promises and delivery, which was also launched in 12 major regional languages, began with the health sector, the unmanned level crossing and Housing for All.

According to the series, the Ministry of Finance issued details on the National Infrastructure Channel on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Both campaigns will continue until January 29, the official said. The budget for 2020-21 is expected to be presented on February 1.

