Minimum hourly wage for Jackson County employees to increase to $ 15 | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Jackson County in Kansas City raises the minimum wage for its employees to $ 15 per hour in the next two years.

The province said in a press release Monday that the increase is the result of a study that investigated whether wages were competitive. The hourly wage of the province’s lowest paid workers will rise to $ 12.50 in 2020, $ 13.75 in 2021 and $ 15 in 2022.

The study also showed that the county paid too little for other jobs. All in all, more than 500 employees, almost half of the full-time employees in the province, will receive an immediate salary increase of on average nearly 17%.

Frank White, district administrator, said departments “were struggling to fill vacancies in key positions simply because we refused to acknowledge that we did not adequately compensate our employees for the work they did.”

Kansas City, Missouri, leaders have previously adopted a regulation that recommends livable wage increases and promises to raise the minimum wage for municipal workers to $ 15 per hour by 2022.

