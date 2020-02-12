‘Mini Mufferlman’ who stole the show invited to Kejriwal’s sworn ceremony on election day

Aam Aadmi Party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal have been riding a party since the third booming victory in Delhi on 11 February. But while the real ‘Mufflerman’ is sworn in for the third term in the capital, ‘Baby Mufflerman’, which went viral on the day of the results, has also kept it busy.

And now AAP has announced that “Baby Mufflerman” would even be part of Kerjriwal’s oath on February 16. In a message on Twitter, the party announced that the child had been invited to take the oath, and asked Mufflerman to “take it”.

Big announcement: Baby Mufflerman has been invited to the curse ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on February 16. Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 13 February 2020

While AAP supporters swarmed the streets of Delhi on the day of the election results, a certain Kejriwal fan grabbed eyeballs across the country with his creepy resemblance to the AAP chief. Dressed in Kejriwal’s signature sweater, glasses, a fake mustache, cap and, of course, the muffler, little ‘Baby Mufflerman’ appeared outside the AAP headquarters and goes viral on social media since he was seen cheering for Kejriwal’s victory.

The photo of the baby was first posted on Twitter by AAP himself, who tagged him “Mufflerman,” a moniker usually associated with Kejriwal.

Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 11 February 2020

The ‘Kejriwal’ lookalike has been identified as a one-year-old Avyaan Tomar whose father Rahul Tomar is a businessman. Both father and his mother Mikashi are supporters of AAP.

The announcement won several applause rounds on social media.

छोटा मफलरमैन 👌👌

– Nandan vashisth #RB (@NandanVashisth) February 13, 2020

Star of day

– Aarti 💓 (@ aartic02) February 13, 2020

… well, this little boy does not even know the importance of this opportunity, but in the future he will be proud to see that he shared the stage with future prime minister! ☺️

– ASHUTOSH KRISHNA (@akrishna_im) February 13, 2020

Kid leads the way in the future Delhi

– Shalini🎀 (@ Shaline2ee) February 13, 2020

AAP knows how to win in every way ❤️

– Humera Niyazi (@humera_niyazi) 13 February 2020

AAP managed to win 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi on February 11, with rivals Bharatiya Janata Party finishing in second place with eight seats and the congress failed to win one.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.