Millions remain on the road to a major winter storm through the northeast - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Heavy snowfalls fall in the Midwest throughout the weekend as dozens of millions of people are still exposed to a dangerous winter storm.

Two thirds of the United States is affected by this storm, said CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett. Large snowfalls are forecast for Saturday across much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and New England. According to the National Weather Service, snow sums of 6 to 12 inches are possible.

“This storm will create an extensive footprint of heavy snow from the Upper Mississippi Valley through the Great Lakes in northern New York to the north of New England, with snow sums ranging from 6 to 12” + possible, “the weather said of the weather service forecast center stated in their forecast discussion.

Follow the storm here

Ice triggered a temporary closure on Friday at Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, where a plane slipped off the runway while taxiing from the airport terminal, an airport spokesman said. No injuries were known.

In Guymon, Oklahoma, the ice was so smooth that resident Kassidy Stroup couldn’t get up in her driveway. She shared a video of her unsuccessful struggle to open the door to her truck as she slid back and forth on the icy path.

Stroup plans to go to work later, she told CNN after the ice thawed a bit.

Jenni Pittman, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service, released a timelapse video of icicles forming on the roof of her home in Olathe, Kansas, on Twitter on Friday.

Pittman worked from home, she said, but her husband said the streets were “difficult to drive on”.

Timing and impact throughout the day

The snow should rise for the Midwest by early afternoon. Much of Minnesota, Michigan and northern Iowa could be left with one foot of snow.

In cities in the east, such as New York, Boston and Philadelphia, it snows quickly in the afternoon.

“This will be another difficult forecast for the major cities along the I-95 corridor,” said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

Precipitation begins on Saturday as snow before the warmer air turns to rain.

“New York City and Boston are likely to see 2 to 4 inches of snow before everything ends in rain Saturday evening and early Sunday,” said Ward.

Areas inland have a better chance of staying in the snow and are likely to see slightly larger amounts.

Inner parts of the Northeast could see 8 to 12 inches for upstate New York and up to 6 inches for northern Maine.

Parts of the Ohio Valley could be covered with a thick layer of ice. Places like Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Cleveland could accumulate up to a quarter of an inch of ice.

Washington, DC could even get some ice before it rains.

Significant travel headaches are expected in the snow-covered areas. Flights are delayed or even canceled, so check with your airline before you travel.

Airports such as Chicago, New York and Boston could be most affected by the weather on Saturday.

Road trips will also be tricky. Wind conditions will create snowstorms and almost white patches in some of the most affected areas of the Midwest.

“The winds in these regions can reach speeds of up to 80 km / h and lead to considerable snow and snow drifts as well as life-threatening travel conditions,” says the weather service.

Bitter cold temperatures follow the storm

The system will experience bitterly cold temperatures at the end of the weekend and beginning of the week.

“Much below-average temperatures in this arctic air with temperatures up to 20 degrees below average,” said the weather service.

“After the storm subsides, the bitter cold will come in. The high temperatures in the region will remain in the single digits on Sunday and into the early part of the next week, while night temperatures will drop to 10 to 20 degrees below zero.” says Dr. Station.

Minneapolis will be below zero on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays mornings. The temperatures on Sunday will only make it into the single digits. Chicago lows will be in single digits from Sunday through Tuesday morning, with teenage highs and 20-year lows.

With wind, the temperatures feel much colder.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.