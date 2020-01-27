Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has been added to FastPass + Service

On February 19, the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando will add Millconium Falcon: Smugglers Run to their FastPass + service, and the Disney Parks blog will take a closer look at the details.

If you’re planning FastPass + for Disney’s Hollywood studios, you can choose between Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Slinky Dog Dash (subject to availability). You can then add additional experiences to your plans, including Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster with Aerosmith, The Tower of Terror in the Dawn Zone, Fantasmic! and more.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run combines gripping storytelling with interactive gameplay and makes you the protagonist of your own Star Wars adventure! When the mission begins, you are assigned one of three key roles: pilots, gunners, and flight engineers. It is up to you and your fellow travelers to smuggle goods and avoid unnecessary involvement.

Please also note that we will continue to operate the virtual access queue system during this grand opening period of our popular new Star Wars: Rise of Resistance attraction. We may add this attraction to the FastPass + service at some point and will be sharing more information at this time.