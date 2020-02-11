Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run added to Fastpass at Disneyland

If you are looking for an explosion in the Milky Way, this is the news for you as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run comes to Fastpass.

Even more exciting news for Disney FASTPASS fans. Disney FASTPASS is coming soon to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disneyland park! If you feel like flying the “fastest mess in the Galaxy” and experiencing your own Star Wars adventure, then what are you waiting for?

Disney FASTPASS starts with two other popular attractions starting today: Autopia in Disneyland park and Monsters, Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! at Disney California Adventure park. Once Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is soon added to the FASTPASS line-up, Disney FASTPASS will be available for more than 20 popular attractions such as Space Mountain, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! and Toy Story Midway Mania !, and entertainment at the Disneyland Resort, so you have to wait less time in line – and have more time to explore the magic!

For those who want to maximize their day and experience more, you can choose to purchase Disney MaxPass as an add-on to your theme park card and make digital Disney FASTPASS selections for selected attractions and entertainment directly from your smartphone, and unlimited download some Disney PhotoPass photos of the day. Disney MaxPass is a fantastic tool that saves time and adds value to your visit!

Remember that Rise of the Resistance uses the virtual queue system and is not part of Fastpass. This is what you have to do, via Ziggy Knows Disney.

These are the steps you need to participate in a Rise of the Resistance boarding group:

As soon as you enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios, open My Disney Experience and go to: “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Access by Boarding Group.” (This is available after the official opening of the park, so if you try earlier, it will not work)

Click on “More information”. You will then see the entry status of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and whether any entry groups are still available.

If entry groups are available, tap the “Participate in entry group” button.

You will then receive an entry group number. When your number is called, go to the entrance of Rise of the Resistance.

Make sure you download the My Disney Experience app BEFORE you go to Hollywood Studios. Technical problems can occur with electronic devices, so make sure your account works and that you are already logged in before you go to the park. This saves you valuable time once you get there.