Milla Jovovich welcomes baby no. 3

Congratulations for Milla Jovovich!

On Sunday, actress 44 and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Osian. Jovovich only revealed the news on Monday when she and Anderson’s 12-year-old daughter, Ever, spilled the beans on the Instagram the day before.

The “Resident Evil” star, who also shares daughter Dashiel 4, posted a series of sweet pictures of the family with the newborn, which Jovovich called their “wonder baby”.

“Hey everyone !!! So without my knowledge, @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️😂 making this ‘old news’, but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56 hour Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich -Anderson was born! “Jovovich began in the caption. “Osian is the name of a Welsh boy and it is pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family could not agree on her middle name. Ever and my mother wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. “

“Then my husband Paul comes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were numbered 😛!” she went on. “At least she has a lot to choose from at a later age if she wants to drop a few. She is so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls and she is very strong. Her little hands stand in the way and they are hard to control and she is already raising her head to see what is going on! “

“She is our wonder baby and we are all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her !!” Jovovich concluded. “Of course I will post more photos later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud that I fly !!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️💥☄️”

In Ever’s post the day before, the 12-year-old shared a sweet photo of the family with their new addition.

“Welcoming baby!”, She wrote at the post. “Welcome to the world my new sister Osian (pronounced O-shun as the body of water)! We love you !!! ♥ ️”

Jovovich announced her in August expected her third child.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Celeb Baby announcements

Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson expect baby ‘number 3’