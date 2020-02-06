Military veteran announces campaign for Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – Larry Jones today announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in Division IV for the Lynchburg City Council.

Jones, from Lynchburg, believes that his experience in military and emergency management will be critical to the city council.

“We need experienced, thoughtful, and proven leaders to protect the good in our city and fix the wrong,” Jones said in a statement. “I’ve been a civil servant all my life and I’ve always been looking for ways to advance the team and accomplish the mission. I can’t think of a better way to share this experience than as a member of the City Council.”

Jones is currently on the Lynchburg City Schools Talent Task Force and says on his campaign page that he will make education one of his top priorities, as well as economic development and public security.

Jones faces candidate Chris Faraldi, who recently received confirmation from Ward IV’s current City Council member, Turner Perrow.

All station positions will be elected on May 5th.

