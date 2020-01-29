Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalize the divorce - five months after the separation

The marriage of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth is officially over.

The divorce was closed on Tuesday, five months after the couple separated, and Liam submitted the documents.

27-year-old Miley and 30-year-old Liam enjoyed a relationship for a decade before deciding to tie the knot in December 2018.

However, their marriage should last only a few months, and in August 2019 the TMZ reported that Liam had applied for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Shortly afterwards, Miley started a very public affair with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlyn Carter.

Miley and Liam were married eight months before they finally went their separate ways

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

They kissed on a yacht during their vacation in Italy and were inseparable for weeks. Miley denied betraying Liam with the reality star.

The divorce agreement was reportedly drawn up in December 2019 and now legalized.

Since their separation, Miley and Liam seem happy in new relationships. The controversial singer has teamed up with her long-time friend Cody Simpson.

Liam has a budding relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, but after the divorce, a source told Hollywood Life that he “would always love Miley”.

The source continued to reveal the reason why Liam separated from Miley and said, “They separated because (Liam) realized that he was getting older and older, that they had no traditional marriage and relationship, and that was difficult for him and it wasn’t working for Miley either.

“They both really wanted to live a different life.”

Cody and Miley are reported to be stronger than ever

Although Miley is happy with her relationship with Cody, she is said to have feared the day when their marriage officially ended.

A source told Hollywood Life: “It’s not something she can get over immediately. There are still emotions that need to be processed.”

