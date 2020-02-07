MILCK shares their vision of a new world

In 2016, MILCK became one of the leading voices of the burgeoning anti-Trump resistance movement with its emotional power ballad “Quiet”, which went viral after performing at the first women’s march.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tl_Qfj8780M [/ embed]

www.youtube.com

Now that the next presidential election is imminent and Trump and four more are approaching for almost four years, MILCK still keeps its promise to sing out. But in recent years, she has not been put down, nor has she been the victim of anger, frustration, or apocalyptic foreboding. Instead, her latest single contradicts reality by offering a vision of a new world.

“If I rule the world” is about what would happen if the woman named Connie Lim were allowed to shape the future. “On my trip since ‘Quiet’, I found that focusing on the world we want is far more powerful than focusing on what we don’t want,” she said. “Activism doesn’t always have to be exhausting. We can find joy in our struggle. It’s my vision for a better world.”

The lyrics of the song paint an optimistic picture. If MILCK were in charge, everyone would recycle, the WiFi would be faster and women would not judge by their weight. If she ruled the world, no one would hit with huge bills from doctor visits, and “instead of feeding fear, we would feed half the planet.” If Milck ruled the world, schoolchildren would have days full of music and trips to the ocean, and working days would include naps and “old age would be a source of pride.”

The song is MILCK’s first single from her upcoming EP Into Gold, which deals with “the journey of a woman who leaves behind a secure relationship in search of her authentic place in the world”. While she appears to be in a better place, Lim was open to her struggles with domestic violence, depression, and anorexia. These forces made their way to “I can’t stay calm”, in which MILCK’s voice broke and trembled with a small force. Now that she’s grown to be a star, her voice has grown and she has reached new heights in “If I Ruled the World”.

The whole song emphasizes the belief that both personal and political changes are possible. Four years after its breakthrough, MILCK officially honored its promise to speak. Instead of being silent, she continues to bloom, dreaming of possibilities and throwing love into the void. “When I Ruled the World” is a sweet, optimistic vision of systemic change – but what has the world ever changed? It is an ambitious vision, but MILCK has a clear message for us: it can be achieved if we fight for it together.

Listen to “When I Ruled the World” here:

MILCK’s upcoming EP Into Gold will be released on February 21st.