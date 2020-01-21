MILB Announces Mayors Task Force to Rescue Minor League Baseball

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sport

While MILB fans and organizations continue to fight MLB’s proposal to eliminate 42 minor league teams, several mayors are now taking their own measures to keep baseball up in their communities.

In an announcement issued by MILB, the Mayors of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dayton, Ohio and Columbia, SC announced the launch of the Mayor’s Task Force to Rescue Minor League Baseball to prevent minor league baseball in decreases across the country.

After minor league baseball:

“Tomorrow afternoon, the Mayors of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dayton, Ohio, and Columbia, S.C. will announce the official formation of the Mayor Task Force to Rescue Minor League Baseball.” pic.twitter.com/KM7zkwLGec

– Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) January 21, 2020

All three cities are home to minor league teams, and the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds, Double-A-Team) are one of the teams facing a possible elimination. The task force is co-led by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke.

The MLB cited the need to better pay players and improve facilities for the minor league as the reason for the proposed cuts for the entire MILB. Of course, this is a time when MLB achieved record sales in the 2019 season.

The struggle between the MLB and the MILB became more intense at the beginning of the off-season, but with the beginning of free choice and the scandal of conquering the league, attention became weaker and weaker. Things now seem to be recovering, with much of it likely going to be public.