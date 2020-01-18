Mikel Arteta is confident that Reiss Nelson can become a “top player” for Arsenal – provided he maintains his current stance and approach.

Nelson is considered one of the club’s most promising young players and has started in three of the Gunners’ five games since Arteta took command last month.

The 20-year-old struggled to play regularly during Unai Emery’s tenure at the Emirates Stadium and was loaned to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim last season.

Arteta has been praised for his one-on-one work with people like Raheem Sterling during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester City, and is now trying to have a similar impact on Nelson.

The Spaniard helped the winger as a 16-year-old while working for the Arsenal Academy, and although he refused to make comparisons with Sterling, he said he was impressed with what he saw from Nelson.

Mikel Arteta believes that Reiss Nelson has the potential to do “whatever he wants”

(Image: Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t like to compare it to Sterling. I want to say that Reiss has the potential to do anything he wants,” said Arteta before Saturday’s game against Sheffield United.

“If he wants to, wants to learn and wants to challenge himself, he can be a top player for this football club.

“At the moment, I think he’s on the right track, with the right attitude, and then there are a lot of factors: he has to deal with pressure, deliver every three days, score more goals and make the difference for the team because he is has the quality to do that.

“I know Reiss because I trained him when he was 16 and I immediately noticed him. He is a learning boy who loves the game, but I think he has been a bit confused in the past few years towards that he had to take some of the decisions he made.

Mikel Arteta said he was ready to use “a bit of stick” to keep Nelson on track

(Image: PA)

“Now I can see that he really wants it and I think he has the potential to do what he wants. He needs guidance, he needs a bit of stick and he is ready for it. I set him up to play and me. ” Trust him because he wants it and I think he can deliver. “

Arteta believes that Nelson was “too easy” in his early years with the club and that he could have held him back, but he feels on the right track again.

He said: “If you want to play for this club every three days, you have to be almost perfect when you have to enter there, and right now I see that kind of attitude and desire.

“Because he was so good when he was young, everything was too easy for him.

Nelson has impressed Arsenal in recent appearances

(Image: Getty Images)

“You have a lot of habits and these have to be removed and replaced with new ones. He did that very quickly, much faster than I thought and that’s why he played.”

Despite impressive moments during his loan from Hoffenheim, Nelson announced in March that he had “disciplinary issues” that would plunge him towards the end of his time in Germany.

However, Arteta is certain that the 20-year-old has learned from his mistakes.

“Even if you do it well and people talk about you, you relax and see the picture a bit dirty.

“I think his picture is now very clear, what he wants, what we want from him and I trust him.”