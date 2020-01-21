Mikel Arteta reveals how David Luiz reacted to Chelsea's red card

David Luiz was expelled (Image: MB Media / Getty)

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta revealed that David Luiz was greatly “disappointed” after his red card against former Chelsea club, but finally immensely proud of his teammates for leaving Stamford Bridge in a 2-2 draw.

Luiz could be seen looking nervously inside the stadium as the last minutes of the game were taking place, after being kicked out in the first half for a challenge against Tammy Abraham.

To Abraham, Luiz’s central partner, Shkodran Mustafi, had given him a route through the goal and was giving his marching orders after denying Abraham, who had already passed to Kepa Arrizabalaga, a goal opportunity.

Jorginho’s penalty caused Arteta’s men to drop a goal and a man against their London rivals, but they fought admirably to remove a point from the Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Martinelli first took advantage of a slip of N’Golo Kante while completing an 80-yard run from his own half to pass Kepa, but Arsenal got rid of what appeared to be a late winner of Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, right-back Hector Bellerin had other ideas and curled up from the edge of the area with his weakest foot to send Arsenal fans to ecstasy.

The result avoided the blush of Luiz, who will be a relieved man, and Arteta revealed that he was proud of the efforts of his teammates.

Proud of the team and the character shown tonight. #arsenal #chelseavsarsenal #coyg pic.twitter.com/z3FzS3YzTj

– Mikel Arteta (@ m8arteta) January 21, 2020

“It was a very special game, but being ejected as he did, I was disappointed but at the same time proud of his teammates,” said Arteta.

The Arsenal manager added to BT Sport: ‘Time will tell if this is a trampoline, but at least I saw a reaction. I demand that players never give up, we have to keep playing with the spirit we show in each game.

‘I am proud of the way they reacted. They intensified: if a teammate makes a mistake, they have to back it up.

“It’s a good point at the end.”

More: Arsenal FC

