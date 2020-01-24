Mikel Arteta received a transfer blow from Arsenal with the goal of January Layvin Kurzawa ready to join Juventus

Arsenal transfer target Layvin Kurzawa seems ready to join Juventus (Image: Getty)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta received a big transfer hit with the goal of January Layvin Kurzawa ready to join PSG Juventus.

Arteta is desperate for Arsenal to reinforce its defensive options before the January window closes next week and Kurzawa, 27, has become a main target.

The French side has made exactly 100 appearances for the Ligue 1 PSG champion and has been identified as an ideal complement to the Arteta team in the Emirates.

But ESPN says the Kurzawa Arsenal search seems to end in disappointment, with PSG and Juventus close to finalizing a crash exchange agreement involving the Frenchman and Mattia De Sciglio.

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

browser that

supports HTML5

video

It is claimed that Kurzawa, who started only six league games for the PSG this season, hoped to join Inter Milan, but will now join his Serie A rivals, Juventus, managed by Maurizio Sarri.

The PSG has watched over De Sciglio since the summer and, according to ESPN, is close to reaching an agreement that will make Kurzawa change places with the Italian permanently.

Last week, PSG chief Leonardo said Arsenal had not contacted the French champions about a movement for Kurzawa.

But it was reported Wednesday that Arsenal had received a price of £ 4.2 million to sign the full support, which will be without a contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season.

More: soccer



Arteta Arsenal’s defense has been exhausted by injuries, with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out and Héctor Bellerin recently returning from a long break.

When asked if the Gunners were still looking to sign a defender in January, Arteta said Friday: “We’ve been looking for different positions.”

‘Obviously, since I joined, we lost Calum (Chambers) and had other circumstances and injuries in those positions, so it is true that in the back we have been short.

Mikel Arteta provided an Arsenal transfer update on Friday (Image: Getty)

“But there are also other positions, depending on what happens in the market, that we might need to evaluate.”

Pressed on whether he was sure that Arsenal would close some agreements before the deadline next week, the Gunners chief replied: ‘At the moment, I’m 50:50.

‘This transfer window is very, very complicated. I just want to bring someone if I’m really convinced that it can really improve the level we have. “

MORE: Mikel Arteta reveals conversation with Dani Ceballos about the future of Arsenal

MORE: Santi Cazorla supports Mikel Arteta to become the “great” manager of Arsenal

More: soccer

