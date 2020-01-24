Mikel Arteta is the biggest success since he took over Arsenal

Mikel Arteta believes that his greatest success since taking office at Arsenal has been to repair the gap between the players and the angry fans of the Gunners.

The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium had deteriorated over the past few months from Unai Emery’s tenure – but Arteta is convinced that the reaction to the Chelsea draw on Tuesday shows that his team is moving the fans back into the background.

The flash point between Granit Xhaka and some fans when the midfielder was replaced with Crystal Palace summed up the mood in the weeks before the home loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League triggered Emery’s resignation.

However, Arteta is now convinced that bridges will be built again in the month in which it was built just before Christmas.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta welcomes Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette after the final whistle

(Photo: EMPICS Sport)

The Spaniard and his players will travel to Bournemouth on Monday to compete in the FA Cup.

And the coach points to the post-game celebrations after Hector Bellerin saved a point with a late equalizer as a sign of a growing unit.

Arteta said, “When asked about the things we did this month, I think one of the most important things is to reconnect with the fans.”

Arteta is convinced that the reaction to the Chelsea draw shows that his team is moving the fans back into the background

(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“It was a long time ago and these people have been here for a long time. We have not seen the fans react to Chelsea and support the team.

“It was incredible and in some phases it was like playing at home.

“The amount of support they provided was incredible under difficult circumstances and I am so proud that they feel a little closer to the team now.”