Mike Trout continues the great tradition with the number of the HS jersey

Stan Szeto-VS TODAY Sport

When most MLB players return to high school, they see their shirt number retired at the stadium. Of course, the outfielder of Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout is not the most player and his jersey number is part of an incredible tradition.

Trout, who played at Millville High School in New Jersey before being drafted by the Angels in 2008, returned to his roots to pass on his jersey number to the team’s newest captains.

While former baseball manager Roy Hallenbeck of Trout recently retired, the new manager Dan Fimiani helped to continue the tradition. Fimiani chose the team captains for the 2020 season and brought in Trout to give them the iconic sweater.

The idea comes from East Carolina University, where Trout planned to play baseball before it was drafted. Although the Pirates have missed greatness for a few years, they can at least appreciate that their tradition is passed on to other teams.

Trout continues to prove why he is not only the best player in baseball, but also one of the most loved fans.