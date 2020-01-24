It was a whole family reunion when Jersey Shore: Family Gay returned in the second half of season 3!

MTV dropped a new trailer for the hit reality show showing the reunion of meatball crews afterwards Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison in September.

As fans know, Sitch served an eight-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after pleading guilty to tax evasion. After being out of the first half of season 3, Mike was welcomed with cast-mate arms, open arms Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Related: New Details Revealed About Jen Harley’s Chasing Attack With Ronnie

Naturally, shenanigans ensue: the trailer shows the gang being pumped about Mike’s return, with “MVP” – Mike, Vinny, and Pauly, obvi – involved in some trouble. He joked at one point:

“My official probation doesn’t like it.”

LOLz!

Meanwhile, JWoww is living his best life following his divorce from his ex-wife, Roger Mathews. He tells the cameras at one point:

“Divorce parties are one thing.”

Everyone is a party with this crew! Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) and catch the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Feb. 27 and 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tMTRe0JqkE (/ embedded)

The next installment of the episodes could be the last one to feature the group as a whole, as Snooki announced on his podcast, This Happens To Snooki and Joey, last month that he retired from the show.

Related: JWoww Celebrates BF Zack Carpinello’s Birthday In ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Explaining how he is now elsewhere in his life, the 32-year-old mother told the audience:

“I can’t do it anymore. It’s like, literally, leaving my kids in this movie is really, really hard for me … I try and quit every single day. Poor producers are like , ‘Dude, are you leaving this time?’ I stopped every time we filmed because I hated being away from kids … I didn’t want to be involved in, like, three days in a row. It’s not just my life. kids. I didn’t think it was here or there was going to a dinner or whatever, but it was really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show. That’s one reason. “

The other factor, as we reported, was extremely “drama.” He added:

“When I leave my kids and I watch the show, I want to have a good time and I put myself out there and I just want to come down as a good person. And lately on the show, it’s been really dram. Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making everyone happy and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s fun. And lately, it seems like everyone is very serious. “

All the more reason to watch this new batch of episodes!

(Image by MTV)