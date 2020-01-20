Mike Shanahan presents Kyle Shanahan with the George Halas Trophy at an emotional moment

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sport

After the San Francisco 49ers blew up the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan and his father Mike Shanahan had a great moment on the national stage.

Mike Shanahan was presented with the George Halas Trophy to be given to 49ers owner Jed York. York would not accept it and instead would ask the former Super Bowl winner to hand it over to his son.

Here is a video of the emotional moment when the two Shanahans came together and enjoyed the spotlight together.

It is worth noting that the older Shanahan is extremely connected to what his son and the 49ers are doing. He receives a video tape from every training session, every team meeting and every video session and gives his feedback.

He was also honorary captain before the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Now he can see his son following in his footsteps, and there is still one step left until he has two Shanahans who won the Super Bowl.