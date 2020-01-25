The United States secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, shouted obscenities to a journalist and demanded that he prove that he could find Ukraine on an unmarked map, allegedly.

National Public Radio (NPR) reporter Mary Louise Kelly interviewed the program secretary “All Things Considered” on Friday. He asked Mr. Pompeo if he owed an apology to the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States. UU. Marie L Yovanovitch.

The State Department faces questions about Ms. Yovanovitch’s treatment before she was called an ambassador. Also, last week, House Democrats posted messages that suggest Ms. Yovanovitch may have been under surveillance before being told to return to Washington from her post in Kiev.

During the interview, Mr. Pompeo answered the question, saying: “You know, I agreed to come to your program today to talk about Iran. That is what I intend to do. I know what our policy in Ukraine has been now during the three years of this administration. ”

The secretary repeatedly tried to end the interview while Kelly continued to press him on the matter. Immediately after the questions about Ukraine, the interview ended.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

It was at this point that it is said that Pompeo got up, leaned down and silently looked at Mrs. Kelly for several seconds before leaving the room, reports NPR.

Moments later, an assistant asked the journalist to follow her to Mr. Pompeo’s private living room in the State Department without a tape recorder. But, according to reports, the assistant did not say the exchange would be off the record.

Once inside the room, Mr. Pompeo yelled at the journalist for being questioned about Ukraine and used repeated expletives, Kelly says. It is also said that he asked the reporter: “Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?”

Mr. Pompeo then asked Ms. Kelly to look for Ukraine on a map and she states that when she said she could, “she called the helpers to bring us a map of the world without writing.”

Speaking to CNN, Ms. Kelly added: “I pointed to Ukraine. He saved the map. He said: “People will hear about this.” And then he turned, said he had things to do and I thanked him again for his time and I left. ”

The Independent has contacted the US Department of State. UU. For comments. However, NPR, The New York Times and CNN have also sought comments but received no response.

Ms. Yovanovitch, a 33-year-old veteran diplomat, was abruptly withdrawn from Ukraine last May and has become a key figure in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate.

She testified last year that she was the target of a smear campaign by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W Giuliani, and two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Since then, associates have been accused of a plan to violate campaign financing laws.

The former Ukrainian ambassador also stated that she felt “threatened” by Trump. The president also belittled Ms. Yovanovitch on Twitter.

.