The news reported about it last week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo berates and tries to embarrass NPR reporters Mary Louise Kelly for asking difficult questions by asking him to identify Ukraine on a map. When Kelly, who holds a Masters degree in European Studies, was well versed in both her subject and her work, Pompeo may have consulted the Trump Administration Guide, which requires adult men to prove that every time a woman proves this, public diaper child deaths have to suffer competently.

Pompeo now enters the second phase of the official protocol and explains that his travel entourage, which probably also has a policy without cooties, does not allow meanies to play. For this reason, they block another NPR correspondent. Michele Kelemen, from traveling with him for reporting on his trip to the UK and Ukraine. This tantrum is both embarrassing for the country and completely unjustified. President Trump I absolutely loved it and assured Pompeo that “I think you did a good job for her” at a White House event, and all the other babies giggled and giggled. [Vox]

One of Trump’s favorite pastimes, besides praising men who abuse women while encouraging other men, is to brag about his wealth. And like most wealthy people, it’s also incredibly cheap, just like my grandmother’s cousin, a very wealthy Arkansas businessman who I once saw wait for a waitress to honor an expired Western Sizzler voucher. In Trump’s case, the expired Western Sizzler Coupon is his impeachment fee and the waitress is Republican National Committee,

The RNC is reportedly paying for two of Trump’s private lawyers. According to the Washington Post, these lawyers are not as affordable as the purchase you get from Sizzler:

“The law firms of Trump’s leading lawyer, Jay Sekulow, and lawyer Jane Raskinhave received a total of $ 225,000 from the RNC through November, the campaign’s recent financial reports said. “

Other lawyers for Trump are impeachment veterans who are now working on the opposite side, Ken Starr. Alan Dershowitz, and Pam Bondi, It’s like a “Where are you now?” For names of people I hoped would have fallen into a sinkhole. [Washington Post]

