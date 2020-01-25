Mike Pompeo freaked out at an NPR reporter on Friday. He just released a statement that ... is not good. - Mother Jones

On Friday, NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly revealed a crazy interaction with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after an interview in which she had the audacity to inquire about the scandal at the heart of the President’s current impeachment process, in which Pompeo himself is involved was involved.

“He asked if I could find Ukraine on a map. I said yes and he asked for help to bring us a world map without writing, ”she said. “I referred to Ukraine. He put the card down. He said, “People will hear about it.”

I have a few questions: How long did it take the helpers to find a world map without words? Did you print it out? Do you have it on hand? Is this a short quiz that Pompeo often imposes on its visitors? Does Trump’s foreign minister think this is appropriate behavior?

On Saturday, Pompeo published a statement that did not explain the origin of the wordless card, but does illuminate his views on professionalism. It is not good.

A bunch of Trumpian nonsense that the media are the real bad guy doesn’t come as a surprise to this government, but it is the last line that really blows my mind.

“It is worth noting that Bangladesh is NOT Ukraine.”

Pompeo says that Mary Louise Kelly, who has a degree in French and European studies from Harvard, has a master’s degree in European studies from Cambridge and has worked for years as an NPR correspondent for national security and did not know where Ukraine is located. He also says that she lied in her statement yesterday. There is no reason to believe that Mary Louise Kelly doesn’t know where Ukraine is. It’s even more absurd that she mistaken it for Bangladesh! There is also no reason to doubt their presentation of the event. But of course these details don’t prevent Pompeo from doubling up and attacking them.

A man after Trump’s heart!

Here is the interview that Pompeo started. The least he deserves is that you listen to him.

