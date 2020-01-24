Mike Pence calls Trump 'unstoppable' at a microphone moment

US Vice President Mike Pence was caught on camera saying that Donald Trump was “unstoppable” during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

Mr. Pence said: “We are fighting. He is unstoppable, like someone else I know.”

His comments followed another day of the impeachment trial of the president in the Senate, and before another round of condemnatory comments on the one-hour accusation that links Trump with abuses of power and obstruction of Congress in his investigation into the president pressing Ukraine to find politically harmful information about its 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Meanwhile, Netanyahu faces three accusations of his own before Israel’s third national election within a year.

The two men were among a large number of world leaders who attended a memorial to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camps in Nazi-occupied Poland.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/20

An Israeli man holding his dog casts his vote

EPA

2/20

The Great Rabbi of Vizhnitz (Chassid dynasty) Israel Hager (left), vote

AFP / Getty

3/20

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their votes

AFP / Getty

4/20

A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone while casting his vote

Reuters

5/20

AFP / Getty

6/20

Israel’s former defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, and his wife Ella cast their vote

AFP / Getty

20/7

Israeli children accompany their father during the parliamentary elections of Israel in an electoral college

AFP / Getty

8/20

The leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, and his wife, vital vote

AP

09/20

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin prepares to vote

AP

10/20

A family votes in the Tekoa settlement

AP

11/20

The ballots are on a table

AFP / Getty

12/20

Israel’s former justice minister, Ayelet, greets her supporters after casting her vote

AFP / Getty

13/20

AFP / Getty

14/20

A mother takes a picture of her daughter near an urn

Reuters

15/20

Children stand with their relative while placing their vote in an urn

Reuters

16/20

A woman holds her dog’s leash while preparing to vote

Reuters

17/20

AFP / Getty

18/20

AFP / Getty

19/20

The head of the Israel Joint List alliance, Ayman Odeh, votes with his family.

AFP / Getty

20/20

EPA

1/20

An Israeli man holding his dog casts his vote

EPA

2/20

The Great Rabbi of Vizhnitz (Chassid dynasty) Israel Hager (left), vote

AFP / Getty

3/20

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their votes

AFP / Getty

4/20

A man takes a selfie with his mobile phone while casting his vote

Reuters

5/20

AFP / Getty

6/20

Israel’s former defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, and his wife Ella cast their vote

AFP / Getty

20/7

Israeli children accompany their father during the parliamentary elections of Israel in an electoral college

AFP / Getty

8/20

The leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, and his wife, vital vote

AP

09/20

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin prepares to vote

AP

10/20

A family votes in the Tekoa settlement

AP

11/20

The ballots are on a table

AFP / Getty

12/20

Israel’s former justice minister, Ayelet, greets her supporters after casting her vote

AFP / Getty

13/20

AFP / Getty

14/20

A mother takes a picture of her daughter near an urn

Reuters

15/20

Children stand with their relative while placing their vote in an urn

Reuters

16/20

A woman holds her dog’s leash while preparing to vote

Reuters

17/20

AFP / Getty

18/20

AFP / Getty

19/20

The head of the Israel Joint List alliance, Ayman Odeh, votes with his family.

AFP / Getty

20/20

EPA

Pence’s meeting with Netanyahu preceded an announcement that the White House will host the prime minister and his political rival, Benny Gantz, to begin negotiations under the “peace” agreement proposed by the president, orchestrated by his son-in-law Jared Kushner

The vice president said the meeting “will continue discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest between the United States and Israel, but also on the perspective of peace.”

read more

Netanyahu said he plans to discuss with Trump “his ideas on how to move forward in peace and work closely with him to achieve that goal.”

The plan effectively ignores the Palestinians, who have stayed out of the negotiations while the United States continues to support the Israeli government. Gantz is the political enemy of Netanyahu and has suggested making territorial concessions to the Palestinians, but he has not promised to recognize the status of the State.

Netanyahu said that the inclusion of Gantz is an effort to achieve a “broad consensus” in “efforts to achieve security and peace, peace and security for the state of Israel.”

.