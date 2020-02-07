Mike Pence announces that deficits are in order because they help the economy – mother Jones

Vice President Mike Pence says we don’t have to worry about our pretty heads about the federal deficit:

“The president took office and he said:” First and foremost we must restore growth, “Pence said.”Deficits and debts are exactly in line, but the first thing to do is to get this economy moving again and we really believe in the trajectory of this economy, “Pence said.

… asked about the debt ratio – which has grown from Obama’s tenure in the White House to that of Trump – Pence said on Friday that “We will continue to address these issues in a second term.”

So there it is: deficits really stimulate the economy. This certainly explains why Republicans kept it as low as possible during President Obama’s term of office to keep the deficit as low as possible, but he doesn’t care now that President Trump is in office. They certainly did not want to help the economy when the Democrats were in power.

By the way, here is the trajectory of the economy that Pence strongly believes in:

But vote for Republican anyway! We already know they will fight tooth and tooth against a strong economy if a democrat is president, so what choice do we have?