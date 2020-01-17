Mike Mayock blames Antonio Brown's fiasco

© Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sport

Mike Mayock, general manager of Oakland Raiders, saw that many of his steps paid off this season. Of course, Mayock’s biggest move and the one that blew him up – the deal with Antonio Brown – that we’ll all remember the most.

Brown never appeared in a regular season game with the Raiders. Mayock released the Star Receiver after weeks of drama and disappeared from the field.

Now that Mayock is thinking about everything, he took responsibility for the flashback and explained the reasons for the trade.

“I got dressed,” said Mayock of The Athletic. “My expectation was that he had a situation in Pittsburgh behind him in which he wanted to prove that everyone was wrong and wanted to go to the Hall of Fame. That he would come in with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr and our offense and point the way. … I really thought we would get the best out of Antonio Brown and we didn’t. “

Of course, Brown’s release meant that Oakland was taking over its lower trade costs. While the Raiders will still love having multiple picks in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft, Mayock is clearly thinking about the lost draft picks.

“We couldn’t get anything out of it. So in the end we lost one pick for the third and one for the fifth round, and I can’t tell you how much pain is causing me.”

Mayock finally made the right decision by releasing Brown. The star receiver only got into major difficulties during the season and continues to make headlines for the wrong seasons. Apparently Mayock has learned his lesson that you can only hope for from a manager.