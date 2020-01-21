June 16, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets head coach, speaks during a press conference at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said he was interested in joining Serbia, but there is still no official agreement.

“At the moment I have a dialogue with Igor. We had some great talks. Nothing is official yet, but it is something that I am definitely interested in.

The talks with Igor and the Serbian Federation have nothing to do with Nikola. I cannot speak for Nikola.

I have no idea if Nikola Jokic will play or not. (…) I don’t want to put Nikola under any further pressure, ”Malone told reporters from Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

The Serbian basketball association had announced the admission of coach Malone as a consultant, but the head coach of Nuggets denied any agreement.

