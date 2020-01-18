Mike from Love Island teaches Nas to twerk in Unseen Bits is very funny

Who will sign up here for one of Mike’s dance classes? 🙋‍♀️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4hM7jVBMkV

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 18, 2020

Love Island Unseen Bits is always a goldmine of fun moments, but fans were absolutely howling when Mike Boateng decided to teach children to do twerk.

With the guys gathered in the gym, Mike asked if they wanted twerking lessons, and of course, everyone agreed.

He informed them: “A lot of people really think it’s in the ass, it’s not. Everything is behind, you just have to keep it there.

“That’s it, one bomb, two bombs, three bombs – pop, pop!”

Nas Majeed was the first to implement the lesson, and it is safe to say that … it was not exactly amazing.

He leaned in to try, but discovered that he was too “rigid” to get the right movement, ending up pushing instead of twerking.

Accepting defeat, he told others: “Twerking is not for me, boys.” Twerking is not for me!

Fans want to see Nas find someone nice in the villa (Image: Rex Features)

Fans shouted at the sight, tweeting: “Nas said he had a rhythm but didn’t say his back is stiff” and “I’m crying when Nas tries to twerk.”

The Unseen Bits also saw Nas working on his flirting, and he won a legion of fans with how sweet he was.

Fans tweeted: “Seeing the invisible fragments of the island of love has made me love even more” and “it’s actually the cutest one it deserves in the world.”

More: Love Island



Others added: “Now we know why nas scenes were not shown in the real program, because they were being saved for invisible bits” and “Nas is so adorable that I hope he finds someone.”

Here we hope that the next bomb they bring to the villa has eyes for Nas, because fans want to see him there in the long term.





