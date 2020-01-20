Photo: Bleacher Report

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni spoke about his team’s losing streak after losing to the LA Lakers (115-124).

“We’re not playing well at the moment. We haven’t played well in a few weeks.… It’s no fun, but we can get out of here.

If we had played so hard in the last two games, we would have lost only one game, not three … We are shaking a bit, but we are not down, ”D’Antoni told reporters afterwards.

Aside from the Lakers, the Rockets also lost to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers this week.

Houston dropped to 26-15 in the season and is now behind the Dallas Mavericks (27-15) for sixth place in the NBA Western Conference.

Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni after losing to Lakers: “We’re not playing well at the moment. We haven’t played well for a few weeks.… It’s no fun, but we can get out of here.” Pic.twitter.com/flBJBWPzQ6

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 19, 2020

Mike D’Antoni on the condition of the Rockets, who lost three games after losing to Lakers at home: “If we had played so hard in the last two games, we would have been one game lost. not three. … We shiver a little, but we’re not down. “Pic.twitter.com/xyrXjavLW5

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 19, 2020

