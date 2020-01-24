Photo: sky sports

Utah’s jazz star Mike Conley spoke at the Sky Sports Arena the weekend before the European prime time game against the Mavs.

Q: Do jazz find their identity as a basketball team? What is that identity?

MC: “We are really a tough, physically defensive team. We are a defensive team first and then everything else will come. It’s only the obvious selflessness that we like to live by, and you’re starting to see it now. If the ball is in possession of the ball six or seven times, the boys on the bench already stand up because they know what will happen. We love that. Whether we win or lose games is one thing, but playing that style is what we want. “

Q: Your teammates supported and encouraged you through injury battles. How did that help you prepare for a new team?

MC: “It’s great. These guys drove me all season, and that’s how we do it. We just stand up, have fun playing and that’s why we love to play together.”

