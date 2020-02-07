Mike Bloomberg’s $ 300 million presidential campaign budget, stated

Graphic: Joan Summers / Jezebel, Image: Getty

Mike Bloomberg, an oligarch, has dumped truckloads of his approximately $ 61.5 billion fortune in cosplaying as a presidential candidate. According to estimates released this week, Bloomberg spent around $ 300 million on advertisements, $ 3.3 million on polling, $ 300,000 and more salaries for senior advisers, and $ 750,000 on travel expenses. That is a lot of money!

For some perspective: $ 304.35 million is only one-hundredth of Mike Bloomberg’s huge fortune. Similarly, his self-financed presidential outburst is the equivalent of walking to my local deli and buying five extra large sugar-free Red Bulls for around $ 20. Of course I don’t need five extra large sugar-free Redbulls, just like Mike Bloomberg doesn’t have to be a president. But there is no better indicator for an unpredictably rich oligarch than buying useless shit that you absolutely do not need!

To illustrate how much money is $ 310 million (I am finishing), I have compiled a handy list below of all the ways this man could spend this money if he did not adorn himself in the most horrible American presidential race history.

Photo: MLS

$ 28 million: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Bel Air Mansion



Aunt Becky recently listed her Bel Air estate at Mossimo Giannulli (of the Target Mossimos) for $ 28 million dollars. As previously reported, the manse has sufficient walk-in closets, a swimming pool, a detached garage and a complementary view of the golf course. It is also a great place to hide when the approaching class war looms! Plus, there’s nothing old, rich New York politicians like Bloomberg love golfing more. (And outdoor swimming pools, given that you probably won’t find many in high, high-rise buildings in New York.)

Total budget after purchase: $ 282 million

Screenshot: Chrysler

$ 3.5 million: 100 Chrysler Pacifica Minivans

If you are rich, safety is probably a major concern. And with the economy on its way to a new collapse, no thanks to people like Mike Bloomberg and his incredibly rich friends, banks are probably unreliable places to store millions and millions of under-taxed profits. My solution 100 Chrysler Pacifica minibuses, which Bloomberg could use as mobile cash machines. (If your money is always on the move, it’s much harder to steal!) They are also relatively cheap, modest and surprisingly economical with gas.

Total budget after purchase: $ 278.5 million

Image: Getty

$ 70 million: two used Gulfstream G450 private aircraft

If you have as much money as Bloomberg to throw around during a presidential campaign, you never know when the tide of the proletariat will change and you must quickly flee your brand new Bel Air country house with the hidden fortune you have stowed away in all that Chrysler Pacificas. But given that you are rich enough to casually purchase both things, you are also rich enough to hate sharing your private plane, even with your beloved piles of $ 100 bills. That is why someone may not want one, but two private planes. They can take one, and the money can take the other!

Total budget after purchase: $ 208.5 million

Screenshot: Rolex

$ 30 million: 1000 Rolex Daytona watches

When someone flees the country to the tax haven of his choice – complete with his own set of non-extradition clauses – that person could reasonably expect him to need bribe-worthy goods when those annoying investigators and paparazzos come through. This is where a Rolex Daytona can come in handy. Let’s buy a bundle of 1000, each bought for around $ 30,000.

Total budget after purchase: $ 178.5 million

Image: Getty

$ 50 million: 10 M1 Abrams Tanks:

A swarm of people walking around with Rolex watches can tap those annoying revolutionaries to your location. My suggestion? Lots of tanks. The estimates for the M1 tank, which was in production in the late 90s and early 2000s, were around $ 5 million dollars. Given that they are now 20 years old, you might find a few cheap! Plus, there’s nothing cooler than driving around in your fleet of big old tanks when you’re bored.

Total budget after purchase: $ 120.5 million

Screenshot: Fraser Yachts

$ 36 million: this luxury yacht

Fraser Yachts currently lists the B.More at $ 36 million, which is slightly less than I expected for something that comes with a jacuzzi, 10 bedrooms and multiple massive decks. And since international waters are the perfect place to flee when the local government revolts against your tyrannical, pseudo-imperialist Rolex guard and tank, I can’t imagine a better ship than this super yacht. (Question: what qualifies as a “super yacht” is how Fraser describes this boat? Is there a specific price?)

Total budget after purchase: $ 84.5 million

Image: Getty

$ 262,000: 100,000 cans of spam

When you are on the high seas, food can become a problem. Of course you can fish, but you are rich! Your hands are too delicate to struggle with some tuna. Instead, spam is a much more cost-effective option to get your desired nutrients. Plus, they come in a can! The lifespan here is unbeatable.

Total budget after purchase: $ 83,973,899

Screenshot: Amazon

$ 16,000: 1000 boxes of 40 pack Capri-Suns

Unfortunately, one cannot survive the nutrients supplied by Spam, so I suggest some Capri-Suns, allegedly made with fruity flavors. I’m sure that’s enough vitamin C to ward off scurvy, or at least to numb the taste of spam in your mouth!

Total budget after purchase: $ 83,957,899

Image: Getty

$ 27 million: a Vermeer painting

Given that a month-long excursion at sea after fleeing your hidden bunker at a remote non-disposable tax haven would deplete your cash reserves, I would suggest at this point liquidate the 500 remaining Rolex watches and use that money to To buy Vermeer. A recently sold for only $ 27 million, this is easily achieved. Not to mention, it’s much easier to store a Vermeer than 500 Rolexes.

Total budget after liquidation and purchase: $ 71,957,899

Photo: Sotheby’s

$ 6,499,285: Motu Moie Private Island

Located in French Polynesia, this is the perfect secluded vacation for anyone who wants to spend the rest of his days in hiding. It also comes with a pre-built house, to save on construction costs!

Total budget after purchase: $ 65,458,614

Image: Getty

$ 18 million: 10 private military contract security officers at 20 year contracts

You can not only buy a private island without manning it with their own private militia, especially as global sentiments turn against the extremely rich! (Who else will protect an ogliarch on the run from revolutionaries when Tahitians recapture the island.)

Total budget after purchase: $ 47,458,614

$ 47,458,614: one ticket for Mars and Space X Stock

If your oligarch friends’ climate change makes the ocean too acidic and Tahiti too hot and boisterous to live comfortably, I would recommend that Bloomberg book a flight with Elon Musk’s Space X shuttle to Mars, which he claims will ultimately cost less than $ 500,000.

This is perfect because Bloomberg could easily spend your remaining $ 46 million in shares in the company, which could guarantee him a particularly comfortable cushion in the biosphere. At least he will be surrounded by like-minded people who would rather escape the earth than use their money to save it!

Total budget after purchase: money does not matter in the Space X colony. Space scrip, which Musk will certainly use, cannot be estimated at the moment.

