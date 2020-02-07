Mike Bloomberg adds offices in Kansas City before Missouri primary | Politics

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Mike Bloomberg was not in the Iowa caucuses and will not participate in the New Hampshire primary vote next week, but the billionaire is still growing his presidential campaign in Missouri.

The former mayor of New York City opened two new field offices this week in Kansas City on 6435 N Cosby Avenue and 427 Westport Road.

Their openings were announced Monday, just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and President Donald Trump mistakenly congratulated the team on representing “the Great State of Kansas.”

“Mike Bloomberg is focused on beating Donald Trump and offering solutions that offer opportunities to the people and places that are often overlooked,” said Bloomberg 2020 state director Grant Campbell in a release. “It’s not shocking that so many Missourians feel abandoned by Trump and his policies – he doesn’t even know where the state’s largest city is.”

A recent opinion poll such as Missouri showed Bloomberg ahead of every current Democratic candidate in the field except former vice president Joe Biden.

Missouri voters go to the polls for the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 20.

