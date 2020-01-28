Franco-Cameroonian rapper Mikano has a new mixtape, Melt balloons, coming this spring – and today, he shares a superb, discreet cut “It’s Alright” with an accompanying video. According to the man himself, the melody that gently jumps to the UKG was inspired by the expression of empathy for the fellow citizens of club life:

“‘It’s Alright’ is a party song about hype girls in clubs looking for star life Even if what they do can be frowned upon, who are we to judge? The clip is a story about us, the world, humanity. The video concept I developed with director Juliette Labrousse explores the dark side of our human nature through metaphors. The different scenes show how life could deal with us and how we deal with life. How we put money behind everything and how we could die for it, how politicians and powerful people could bleed us, overuse us and the world, but it’s okay. always share a little hope at the end by showing that I’m still alive, and I’m getting back on track with the last notes of the song. ”